Gwendolyn Glenn

-
Former Charlotte police officer Randall Kerrick has reached a settlement with the city. Kerrick was charged with voluntary manslaughter for his killing of…
-
Former Charlotte police officer Randall Kerrick has reached a settlement with the city. Kerrick was charged with voluntary manslaughter for his killing of…
-
The trial of a former Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer in the shooting of 24-year-old Jonathan Ferrell is underway this week.Wes Randall Kerrick is…
-
The trial of a former Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer in the shooting of 24-year-old Jonathan Ferrell is underway this week.Wes Randall Kerrick is…