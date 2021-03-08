Guilford County Commissioners

-
The Guilford County Board of Commissioners recently approved the use and purchase of a tactical vehicle for the Guilford County Sheriff's Office.The…
-
Guilford County School officials are now saying that a possible walkout by bus drivers will not happen next week. According to the Greensboro News &…
-
The city of Greensboro plans to adopt an approach already underway in other North Carolina cities to address violence in specific neighborhoods.The Cure…
-
Guilford County residents will get another chance tonight to voice their questions and concerns about the plan for a baseball stadium in downtown High…