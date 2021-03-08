Freezing Rain

-
Winter Storm Jonas is headed across North Carolina tonight into early tomorrow morning.National Weather Service Meteorologist Brandon Dunstan says the…
-
Temperatures dropped into the teens across the Piedmont overnight, freezing yesterday's rain and snowfall. Now roadways are covered with black ice.Gail…
-
Updated 10:48 a.m.:A cold front is moving into the Triangle and creeping eastward toward the coast. Temperatures are expected to drop into the 20s later…
-
While the state transportation department is already out salting roads, utility companies are closely monitoring the weather forecast today.National…
-
Winter weather has made for treacherous roadways in the Piedmont over the last couple of nights.Barrett Smith is a meteorologist with the National Weather…