Explaining the 2024 Election

In most races, the winners can be identified long before the statutory deadline specified in state law. For more than 170 years, The Associated Press has called races as soon as the winners can be determined, filling what can be a critical information void after Election Day.
One question that will be asked over and over again on election night is "Who won?" The Associated Press will answer that question for nearly 5,000 contested races across the United States.
Elections are a foundation of democracy, but they're also human exercises. Despite all the laws and rules governing how they should run, elections can sometimes appear to be messy. The U.S. election system is highly decentralized, carried out by thousands of municipal and county voting jurisdictions. Despite its imperfections, it reliably produces certified outcomes that stand up to scrutiny.