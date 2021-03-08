Durham-Orange Light Rail Transit

-
The plan to establish a Durham-Orange Light Rail line is over. The GoTriangle board of trustees voted Wednesday to discontinue planning for the 18-mile…
After the GoTriangle board of trustees put a stop to the proposed Durham-Orange Light Rail project on Wednesday, local elected officials mourned the…
The Durham Orange Light Rail project ground to a halt today as the GoTriangle board of trustees voted to discontinue planning for the 18-mile line from…
Duke University refused to sign a cooperative agreement on the Durham-Orange light rail plan last week. School officials said they were concerned the…
Duke University officials announced Wednesday that they won't sign a cooperative agreement to advance the Durham-Orange light rail plan. That leaves…
A key deadline is looming for the Durham-Orange light rail project. Officials at GoTriangle have until Thursday, Feb. 28, to sign cooperative agreements…
Durham Mayor Steve Schewel says he's confident the Durham-Orange light rail project will move forward. That comes despite hesitation from Duke University…
The Republican-controlled General Assembly gave final approval to its 2018-19 budget today, passing an adjusted $24 billion spending plan through a…
Orange and Durham County leaders agreed Friday to accelerate efforts to update plans for a 17-mile light rail line that would stretch from UNC Hospitals…