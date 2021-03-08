-
A report from the left-leaning Legal Aid Justice Center says almost 1.2 million North Carolinians currently have their driver’s licenses suspended or…
-
A North Carolina legislative panel recommended banning police from using non-government issued IDs to verify people’s identity on Wednesday, potentially…
-
Almost two dozen laws will go into effect on Jan. 1, impacting issues including health, transportation and firearm ownership in North Carolina. Here are…
-
When Carmen Rodriguez was 16, she was a high-achieving high school student in Mexico’s Oaxaca state. Her father, who owned a small construction company,…
-
Members of a North Carolina legislative panel approved a plan on Wednesday to allow undocumented immigrants to obtain a restricted driver’s license if…
-
For many teenagers, one of the most anticipated rites of passage is getting a driver’s license. Many of us can remember counting down the days until we…
-
Johnston County teenagers will lead a discussion today aimed at stopping deadly crashes involving young drivers. Organizers of the Teen Driving Summit…
-
The North Carolina Department of Transportation has made an about face and is abandoning its controversial decision to add a bold pink stripe across the…
-
There are thousands of young, undocumented immigrants in North Carolina, dreaming of going to the school of their choice, finding a good job and getting a…
-
Governor Pat McCrory took on a major state issue following a meeting Tuesday with several North Carolina mayors. McCrory's meeting with members of the…