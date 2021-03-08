-
Updated at 3:24 p.m. A federal judge on Wednesday accepted the guilty plea of a longtime North Carolina state lawmaker who acknowledged conducting a…
-
North Carolina state Rep. David Lewis was accused Thursday of federal bank fraud and tax violations stemming from a scheme to transfer money from his…
-
This week: North Carolina played host to President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. Meanwhile, David Lewis, a powerful state legislator, will…
-
North Carolina lawmakers finished most of their work for the year early Friday, setting another Medicaid overhaul date, funding a monument to honor…
-
As anyone in North Carolina knows, political ads - on television and social media - are everywhere right now."For the average voter they're probably going…
-
David Lewis is one of the most influential lawmakers at the North Carolina General Assembly. The nine-term Republican and House Rules chair from Harnett…
-
House lawmakers will continue committee debate on a voter ID bill today, as one lingering question may soon get an answer.The legislation, needed after…
-
As state lawmakers work to quickly approve a budget, some children’s advocates are shining light on what they call a major missed opportunity for…
-
Since the mass school shooting in Columbine, America has seemed almost powerless against rogue gunmen attacking defenseless suburban schools. After the…
-
Since the mass school shooting in Columbine, America has seemed almost powerless against rogue gunmen attacking defenseless suburban schools. After the…