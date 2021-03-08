-
World War II veterans stood in a unified, solemn salute at a ceremony in their honor at the old state Capitol to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day.At…
-
As he takes part in the 75th anniversary commemoration of the Normandy invasion, Ray Lambert of Moore County, N.C. worries that his generation's values…
-
At 94, retired Command Sergeant Major Kenneth “Rock” Merritt is something of a living legend in the Fort Bragg community.During World War II, Merritt was…
-
To commemorate the 72nd anniversary of the D-Day Invasion, some American high school students are traveling to Normandy, France to make sure the victims...