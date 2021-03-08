-
Gov. Roy Cooper announced Monday that he has chosen the top lawyer for the American Civil Liberties Union in North Carolina and the Democratic governor's…
-
Some North Carolina Republicans now want to give up on the law they approved two years ago that reduces the number of Court of Appeals judges from 15 to…
-
A familiar name in state politics could have a prime spot on this fall's ballot because of a proposal passed by state lawmakers.Phil Berger Jr. is the son…
-
The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected North Carolina officials' appeal to revive a requirement that abortion providers perform, display and describe an…
-
The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond will hear oral arguments tomorrow over a North Carolina law that would require abortion providers to…
-
Supporters of private school vouchers are trying to put the state’s program back on course. Attorneys are asking the North Carolina Supreme Court to…
-
In the wake of a public reprimand by the U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals, the eastern district federal prosecutors office implemented new policies…
-
In the wake of a public reprimand by the U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals, the eastern district federal prosecutors office implemented new policies…
-
The North Carolina Court of Appeals has ruled that registered sex offenders can use social media websites. The ruling invalidates a portion of a North…
-
Panamanian dictator Manuel Noriega was a infamous figure on the international stage during the 1980s. Before he became a caricature of the "crazy"…