Civil Asset Forfeiture

  Some suspects whose money and other assets have been seized are challenging Mooresville Police in court.
    
    Mooresville Police Face Legal Fight Over Cash Seized From Suspects
    David Boraks
    ,
    A judge in Statesville last week barred Mooresville police from doing something that's increasingly common among local police departments in North Carolina: turning over cash seized from suspects to the federal government. In 2019 alone, police departments in the state got back more than $12 million through what's known as the Equitable Sharing Program.
  
    
    Asset Forfeiture Creates 'Perverse Incentive To Police For Profit'
    Jason deBruyn
    ,
    Across North Carolina, police seize millions of dollars in cash and other assets from citizens on the mere suspicion it came from criminal activity. Experts say the state actually has strong laws to protect citizens. But a gaping loophole allows law enforcement across the state to circumvent those state laws.