A new phone app that tracks the spread of illnesses in school age children is gaining popularity in the Triad.Two Winston-Salem pediatricians developed…
In two weeks, most of North Carolina's public school students will head back to the classroom. We talked to two Duke University researchers to get some…
Students in Durham's year-round traditional public schools head back to the classroom today. They'll be the first group of students to experience the…
The Affordable Care Act (ACA) has helped close the health insurance gap for North Carolina's Latino children, according to a national report.Researchers…
New research suggests childcare can improve the brain development of kids who live in chaotic homes.A team of researchers, including several from UNC,…
Child health insurance coverage in North Carolina is at a record high of nearly 95 percent, and researchers at Georgetown University say the increase is…
The state's child fatality rate remained relatively unchanged in 2014 despite an increase in suicide. That's according to data released by the North…
A group of attorneys is urging the Durham city council to create a task force to fight child sex trafficking.Durham-Orange Women Attorneys—or DOWA—says…
The power of art is not lost on Mimi Chapman. She is a professor at the UNC School of Social Work who believes that art can have a profound impact on…
