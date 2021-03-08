-
Five North Carolina police officers have resigned amid accusations they failed to seek immediate medical attention for a Black man who died after fatally…
Updated 4:15 p.m. Police say three people were killed and 11 others injured after a shooting at a block party in northwest Charlotte early Monday. Five...
The Charlotte City Council has voted to stop funding chemical agents for police use after the city’s police boxed in and gassed demonstrators protesting…
The police department in North Carolina's largest city is coming under criticism after a video posted to social media appeared to show officers using…
In the past week, residents in Charlotte have protested throughout the city in response to the fatal shooting of Keith Lamont Scott by law enforcement.…
The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is considering a policy that would preclude people who are arrested from returning to designated areas. The…
