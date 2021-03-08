-
The North Carolina State Board of Education has joined Gov. Roy Cooper and the state's Department of Health and Human Services in calling for schools to…
-
Top North Carolina education officials on Thursday called for all of the state's 115 school districts to make available at least partial in-person…
-
The State Board of Education is set to vote Thursday on what’s become a politically controversial set of standards for social studies in K-12 public…
-
Republican Catherine Truitt was elected North Carolina's next Superintendent of Public Instruction. She defeated Democratic candidate Jen Mangrum by a…