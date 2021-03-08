-
A military judge ruled Friday that Bowe Bergdahl should serve no prison time for endangering his comrades by walking off his Afghanistan post.The sentence…
A military judge on Thursday began deliberating the punishment for Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl after defense attorneys asked for no prison time while…
Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl's attorneys are nearing the end of their defense for the soldier who pleaded guilty to endangering his comrades by walking away…
Updated 2:45 p.m. | October 31, 2017Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl was a "gold mine" of intelligence, helping the military better understand insurgents and how…
The Army judge, Col. Jeffrey Nance, posed the question of whether the sergeant could receive a fair trial after comments made by the president, who has repeatedly called Bergdahl a traitor.
Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl will appear Monday before a military judge who will determine his punishment for endangering comrades by walking off his post in…
Updated 2:46 p.m., October 16, 2017Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl, who was captured and held by the Taliban for five years after walking away from his post in…
Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl will appear in court next week to enter an expected guilty plea to charges that he endangered comrades by walking off his remote…
Updated 4:47 p.m., October 6, 2017Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl, who was held captive by the Taliban for half a decade after abandoning his Afghanistan post, is…