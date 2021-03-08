-
A wintry mix is falling north of the Triangle, with snow covering Granville, Vance, and Person Counties.National Weather Service Meteorologist Brandon…
Whether your road has been plowed or not, you might want to think twice before heading out today, and to be really careful if you do. There's black ice…
The storm has passed, and Governor Pat McCrory has lifted the State of Emergency issued earlier this week.Last night, he thanked North Carolinians for…
Much of central North Carolina was hit with freezing rain overnight.National Weather Service Meteorologist Scott Sharp says ice will linger throughout the…