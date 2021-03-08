-
The chairman of the State Board of Education is leaving his post. Bill Cobey submitted his resignation to the Department of Public Instruction this…
Tension between State Superintendent Mark Johnson and the State Board of Education has not improved since the Supreme Court handed down its ruling in a…
In June, a panel of North Carolina judges will hear a case that pits Republican against Republican in a power struggle over who should steer the…
State School Board Chairman Bill Cobey and State Superintendent June Atkinson are exploring using a new authority that allows the board to merge adjacent…