Pierce Freelon is known to many in the Triangle for his ambitious projects and constant stream of new ideas.If he is not performing onstage with his band…
Area teens have been listening to radio news stories and remixing them with original hip hop beats. Remixing the News is a partnership between WUNC and…
Beat Making Lab is a project where where music artists (producers and emcees) travel around the world teaching young people to make hip hop and electronic…
The Beat Making lab started as a class at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. But its creators, Stephen Levitin – aka, Apple Juice Kid – and…
