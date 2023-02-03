Bringing The World Home To You

Anna Pulley

  • An illustration featuring two people sitting on a couch with a blanket and pillows. The person on the left has brown skin, short dark hair and is wearing a hearing aid. That person's fingers are in the hair of the person on the right, who is sitting with their knees up and laughing. They have long brown hair and light skin. There is a hearing aid matching the one worn by the other person tangled in their hair.
    How Hearing Loss Informs our Intimate Relationships
    Audrey Smith
    Hearing aids are sometimes presented as a silver bullet for communication issues arising from hearing loss. But hard of hearing folks already on their hearing aids journey know that the reality of adjusting to these devices is much more complex.