-
The ACT will soon offer special accommodations for students still learning the English language.Currently there are no special accommodations for English…
-
North Carolina’s average SAT score from high school seniors is slightly improving, but is below the national average.The 2014 senior class posted an…
-
Many studies show that students in rural counties are less likely to go to college, especially four-year or private institutions. Faced with that reality,…
-
State and nationwide ACT data was released this week, and North Carolina student scores on the college readiness test went down. The state's average…