2012 NC Council of State

One of the most heavily contested political races in the state has come to a close. Republican Dan Forest will become North Carolina’s next lieutenant…
County election officials have been counting provisional and mail-in absentee ballots today in an effort to finalize some close races. Local election…
Early voting ends Saturday in North Carolina. Voters are electing a new governor - and they're also making selections for other statewide…
Early voting is underway in North Carolina. Voters are electing a new governor and they're also making selections for other statewide offices.Agriculture…
On November 6th, North Carolina voters will elect a new governor. They'll also make selections for Council of State offices. The labor commissioner…