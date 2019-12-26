Kindness And Wonder: A Return To The Civility Of Mr. Rogers

Fred Rogers was an awkward, introverted child who spent his early years playing alone with puppets, tinkering on the piano and enjoying the company of his grandfather. While most people age out of the pain of their youth, Rogers translated those memories into lessons and stories that touched the hearts and minds of a generation of children.

The television series “Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood” was a staple at PBS for more than three decades. While competitors like “Sesame Street” and “The Electric Company” offered fast-paced educational segments, Rogers was never afraid of silence and concerned himself more with helping children develop socially and emotionally. In the new book “Kindness and Wonder: Why Mister Rogers Matters Now More Than Ever” (Dey Street Books/2019), New York Times bestselling author Gavin Edwards reflects on how Mr. Rogers influenced his own upbringing and shares the rules he believes society should adopt from the popular children’s show: From simple tips like loving thy neighbor to finding light in the darkness.