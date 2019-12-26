Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Kindness And Wonder: A Return To The Civility Of Mr. Rogers

Book cover showing Mr. Rogers with one of his puppets.

Fred Rogers was an awkward, introverted child who spent his early years playing alone with puppets, tinkering on the piano and enjoying the company of his grandfather. While most people age out of the pain of their youth, Rogers translated those memories into lessons and stories that touched the hearts and minds of a generation of children.

The television series “Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood” was a staple at PBS for more than three decades. While competitors like “Sesame Street” and “The Electric Company” offered fast-paced educational segments, Rogers was never afraid of silence and concerned himself more with helping children develop socially and emotionally. In the new book “Kindness and Wonder: Why Mister Rogers Matters Now More Than Ever” (Dey Street Books/2019), New York Times bestselling author Gavin Edwards reflects on how Mr. Rogers influenced his own upbringing and shares the rules he believes society should adopt from the popular children’s show: From simple tips like loving thy neighbor to finding light in the darkness.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsFred RogersMr. Rogers' NeighborhoodPBSGavin EdwardsSesame Street
Stay Connected
Dana Terry
Dana is an award-winning producer who began as a personality at Rock 92. Once she started creating content for morning shows, she developed a love for producing. Dana has written and produced for local and syndicated commercial radio for over a decade. WUNC is her debut into public radio and she’s excited to tell deeper, richer stories.
See stories by Dana Terry
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
Related Stories