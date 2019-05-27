Bringing The World Home To You

Purple Heart Veteran Helps Others Pick Up The Pieces

Kevin Rumley was on tour in Iraq when an IED exploded nearby leaving the Marine with physical and mental wounds. He fought addiction and managed to earn a master's degree in social work to help other veterans recover from the trauma of war.
Ashely Evans
Kevin Rumley in his Marine uniform during bootcamp.
Courtesy Kevin Rumley
Throughout the many ups and downs of his battle with PTSD and addiction, Rumley's involvement with the Special Olympics has been a constant. Rumley (right) met his friend Bobby (left) while coaching with the organization.
Courtesy Kevin Rumley
Kevin Rumley received a Purple Heart for his service and sacrifice during his time as a Marine.
Courtesy Kevin Rumley

Kevin Rumley had a near-picturesque upbringing that he describes being like a 1950s Disney movie. Growing up in Fairfax, Virginia, Rumley and his two brothers played music, rollerbladed and skateboarded on the halfpipe their dad built them.

When Rumley was a teenager, his mother died suddenly from a pulmonary embolism. That experience was the first of many challenges that changed the trajectory of his life. He started doing drugs, drinking heavily and couchsurfing at friends’ houses. Rumley says he felt like he was on a slow path to death.

He decided to enlist in the Marines to carry on his parents’ dedication to service, but just one year in, his career came to an abrupt halt. He was on tour in Iraq when an IED exploded near him causing severe damage: he endured 32 surgeries, spent 18 months in the hospital, and was told by doctors that he would never walk again. Rumley also emerged from the hospital battling an addiction to the opioids he was prescribed, and soon after he was homeless and hunting for heroin.

Through help and hard work he managed to take control of his life once again, and today Rumley has a master’s degree in social work, is a drummer and runs the Buncombe County Veterans Treatment Court, a program that helps divert veteran offenders from prison to community service and recovery. Host Frank Stasio speaks with Rumley about the enduring lessons from his many life experiences.

Note: This program originally aired on November 12, 2018.

