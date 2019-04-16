Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

How To Share Science In A World Of Fake News

A recent science headline that's generated a lot of discussion: The first image of a black hole by the Event Horizon Telescope. The object M87* is located at the heart of distant galaxy Messier 87.

The rallying cry of fake news has seeped into the world of science. Some politicians and pundits — like Donald Trump — call climate change a hoax, and a number of individuals loudly oppose the evidence behind vaccines.

Dietram Scheufele studies the science of science communication and researches public attitudes and policy dynamics regarding science. He is a professor in science communication at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Scheufele joins host Frank Stasio to talk about why people are misinformed about science, how scientists can better communicate their findings to the public, and about the larger conversations around scientific breakthroughs, like gene editing.

Scheufele will be at the Science And Society Classroom in the North Building on Duke University’s campus in Durham on Thursday, April 18 at noon. The event is called “Studying the Science of Science Communication in the Era of Social Media, Fake News and Short Attention Spans.” Registration is full at the free event, but it will be live-streamed.

Dietram Scheufele Science Communication Fake News
