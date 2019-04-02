Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

GOP Chair Indicted, Burr Visits Duke And The Future Of Medicaid Expansion

North Carolina State Legislature
Dave Crosby
/
Flickr

The chair of the North Carolina Republican Party has been arrested on bribery and conspiracy charges. Robin Hayes, along with political donor Greg Lindberg and two others were indicted as part of an ongoing investigation into their alleged effort to influence the state insurance commissioner.

WUNC Capitol Bureau Chief Jeff Tiberii shares the latest on the breaking news with host Frank Stasio. Plus third-term U.S. Sen. Richard Burr said he hopes to release his committee’s report on Russian election interference by August. The Republican lawmaker delivered the Terry Sanford Distinguished Lecture at the Sanford School at Duke University last night and spoke with reporters beforehand about the Mueller report and his hopes for the future of NC politics. Plus, a press conference to unveil a bill to fix the state’s healthcare gap was abruptly canceled Tuesday. What is the future for Medicaid expansion in the state? Tiberii and Stasio discuss the latest in state politics.

 

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsState GovernmentSenator Burr
Stay Connected
Dana Terry
Dana is an award-winning producer who began as a personality at Rock 92. Once she started creating content for morning shows, she developed a love for producing. Dana has written and produced for local and syndicated commercial radio for over a decade. WUNC is her debut into public radio and she’s excited to tell deeper, richer stories.
See stories by Dana Terry
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio