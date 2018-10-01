Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Movies On The Radio: Comic And Campy Horror Films

Matthew Nenninger & Tracie Andrews
/
Creative Commons https://bit.ly/2P9H7Ja

Most horror movies are meant to be spooky and scary...but bad acting or cheap special effects can turn a terrifying tale into campy one. The classic example is “Evil Dead” or a B movie like “Plan 9 From Outer Space.”

Some films blend horror with humor, two genres that some would call opposites. “Shaun of the Dead” and “Young Frankenstein” are two well-known comedy-horror movies.

On the next Movies on the Radio, we want to know what your favorite campy or comic horror movie is. What film makes you laugh and scream? What horror film is so over-the-top that you can’t help but roll your eyes? What is your favorite scary movie that incorporates some humor or camp?

Film experts Marsha Gordon and Laura Boyes will dissect your picks. Submit yours by emailing us at sot@wunc.org or tweet at us with #SOTmovie for a chance to be on the the show.

