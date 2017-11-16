Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Can American Government Be Good Again?

1 of 4
Photograph of Former President Harry S. Truman and Bess Truman, Smiling, ca. 1960
National Archives and Records Administration. Office of Presidential Libraries. Harry S. Truman Library.
2 of 4
A car advertisement from the late 1950's depicts the kind of family life that was common at the time.
Andrew Bone
3 of 4
Former President Dwight D. Eisenhower and his wife visit Disneyland in 1961.
Tom Simpson
4 of 4
President Lyndon B. Johnson speaks during a 1966 trip to Vietnam.
manhhal

In “The Gifted Generation: When Government Was Good” (Bloomsbury/2017), historian David Goldfield examines the baby boomer generation and argues that more than anything, the opportunities provided to them by the federal government created the conditions for unprecedented confidence and success. 

Public policies of the 1940s, ‘50s and ‘60s created an American society that was more inclusive and more level thanks to forward-looking legislation on higher education, research, housing, the environment and employment. Beginning in the 1970s, Goldfield argues that presidents ceased to act in the interest of all citizens and instead began to exploit divides and promote exclusive benefits.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Goldfield, professor of history at UNC-Charlotte, about his book and his opinion on whether American government could be “good” again.

David Goldfield speaks at The Regulator Bookshop in Durham at 7 p.m. on Nov. 16.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsDavid Goldfield'The Gifted Generation'Federal GovernmentPresidentPresident TrumpCivil Rights Act of 1964Baby Boomers
Stay Connected
Jennifer Brookland
Jennifer Brookland is the American Homefront Project Veterans Reporting Fellow. She covers stories about the military and veterans as well as issues affecting the people and places of North Carolina.
See stories by Jennifer Brookland
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio