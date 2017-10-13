Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Tift Merritt Talks Toddlers And Touring

Courtesy of Tift Merritt & Bernhardt Design
Tift Merritt and her guitar in front of her personally-designed textiles.

Seventeen months after the birth of her daughter, singer-songwriter Tift Merritt is gearing up for an international tour through Europe later this month with her baby by her side. 

On top of that, she’s entertaining a blossoming career as a textile designer for Bernhardt Design, and finding the time to write the occasional column about parenthood for Oxford American. Seven albums, one Grammy nomination, and countless tours later, she’s continuing to push ahead in the industry to set an example for her daughter of how to carve out a space in the world. Host Frank Stasio talks with Tift Merritt about how parenthood has changed her life and inspired her to be her best self.

Merritt will be performing on Thursday, October 19 at Cat's Cradle Back Room in Carrboro in honor of the 20-year anniversary of Yep Roc Records.

 

