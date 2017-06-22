Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Tracking Southern Subcultures

Cover of 'Bohemian South: Creating Countercultures, from Poe to Punk.'
UNC Press

When it comes to bohemian art scenes and creative subcultures, the South has often been overshadowed – or sometimes even dismissed – in favor of metropolitan areas like New York or San Francisco. But a new book seeks to highlight the creative thinkers and diverse art scenes that influenced culture in the South, as well as those that permeated into the art, literary, and food scenes in northern states.

The Bohemian South: Creating Countercultures, from Poe to Punk” (UNC Press/2017) is a collection of essays that delves into the world of these off-center cultures. The book also explores how these Southern subcultures are sometimes pitted against the mainstream for financial gain. Host Frank Stasio speaks with co-editors and contributors Shawn Chandler Bingham and Lindsey Freemen about the continued need to examine and promote nuanced stories from the South.

Chandler Bingham is Assistant Dean of Academic Affairs of the Honors College and professor of sociology at the University of South Florida. Freemen is a professor of sociology at Simon Fraser University in Vancouver, Canada.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsShawn Chandler BinghamLindsey FreemanBohemian South
Stay Connected
Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital producer with WUNC’s small but intrepid digital news team.
See stories by Laura Pellicer
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio