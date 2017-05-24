With New Public Offering, Triangle Biotech Scene Hopes For A Win

It is tough out there for biotech companies. The rewards can be big, but the time frames are long and the risks are high. Research Triangle Park-based G1 Therapeutics is the latest hope for the area’s biotech scene.

The company went public last week, sparking hope that local investments in the company’s proposed cancer drug pay off. Host Frank Stasio talks with WUNC data reporter Jason deBruyn about what a win would mean for the Triangle’s biotech scene and other industry news.