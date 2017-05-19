Master Collaborator Phil Cook Takes Stage At Artsplosure

Phil Cook has become a fixture in the Triangle music scene since moving to North Carolina from Wisconsin more than a decade ago. His love for collaboration means he has lent his writing, production, and multi-instrumental skills to countless projects.

Host Frank Stasio catches up with Cook about his politically-minded collaboration with writer and musician Shirlette Ammons and about headlining the local lineup at Raleigh’s Artsplosure Festival. Cook performs tonight at 7:30 p.m. at Artsplosure’s main stage in downtown Raleigh.