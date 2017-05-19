Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Master Collaborator Phil Cook Takes Stage At Artsplosure

MIDDLE WEST MANAGEMENT
Phil Cook

Phil Cook has become a fixture in the Triangle music scene since moving to North Carolina from Wisconsin more than a decade ago. His love for collaboration means he has lent his writing, production, and multi-instrumental skills to countless projects.

Host Frank Stasio catches up with Cook about his politically-minded collaboration with writer and musician Shirlette Ammons and about headlining the local lineup at Raleigh’s Artsplosure Festival. Cook performs tonight at 7:30 p.m. at Artsplosure’s main stage in downtown Raleigh. 

Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital producer at WUNC. She worked as a researcher for CBC Montreal and also contributed to their programming as an investigative journalist, social media reporter, and special projects planner.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
