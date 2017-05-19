KING On Making Independent Music And Working With Prince

About six years ago, twin sisters Paris and Amber Strother decided to team up with their friend Anita Bias to form the musical group KING. Little did they know the trio would soon cross paths with Prince and eventually receive a Grammy nomination.

Since they started making music, King has prided themselves on being independent artists. They write and produce all their work on their own record label. In 2011, they released their first EP called "The Story." It quickly got the attention of Prince and other big names in the business. Last year, the group's debut album "We Are KING" was nominated for "Best Urban Contemporary Album" at the Grammy's.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Paris and Amber Strother and Anita Bias about their collaboration. The trio performs tomorrow at Motorco Park in Durham at 7:30 p.m. as a part of Moogfest festival.