‘Who Lynched Willie Earle?’ Explores Christianity’s Role In Addressing Racism

In 1947, dozens of white men in Greenville, South Carolina kidnapped and murdered a young black man named Willie Earle. Several of the men later confessed to the crime and said it was retaliation after a black man allegedly stabbed a white cab driver. However, after a trial, nobody was convicted for the murder.

In his new book, “Who Lynched Willie Earle?: Preaching to Confront Racism” (Abingdon Press/2017), Will Willimon examines the impact of the murder in his hometown of Greenville. He also examines how local clergy responded to the violent act of racism. Host Frank Stasio talks with Willimon about the murder and the responsibility of white Christians in addressing racism.​



