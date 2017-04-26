Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Mapping, Measuring and Modeling The Top Climate Change Solutions

1 of 2
Environmentalist Paul Hawken is the editor of "Drawdown: The Most Comprehensive Plan Ever Proposed to Reverse Global Warming."
Courtesy of Penguin Books
2 of 2
Courtesy of Penguin Books

Sixteen years ago, environmentalist Paul Hawken searched for a comprehensive list of the most effective solutions to climate change. He was dismayed to find that not only was there no such compendium, but no one seemed capable of producing one. So, Hawken decided to make one himself. He gathered data from scientists and organizations to map, measure and model existing solutions to climate change and the effects they would have if scaled 30 years into the future.

As the editor of “Project Drawdown: The Most Comprehensive Plan Ever Proposed to Reverse Global Warming,” (Penguin Books/2017) Hawken presents this data, revealing the most effective solutions to climate change and their costs. Host Frank Stasio talks with Paul Hawken about the science, the solutions and who has the agency to implement them.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsClimate Change SolutionsPaul HawkenProject Drawdown: The Most Comprehensive Plan Ever Proposed to Reverse Global Warming
Stay Connected
Jennifer Brookland
Jennifer Brookland is the American Homefront Project Veterans Reporting Fellow. She covers stories about the military and veterans as well as issues affecting the people and places of North Carolina.
See stories by Jennifer Brookland
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio