The State of Things

Talib Kweli On The State Of Hip-Hop Under Trump

Hip-Hop Artist Talib Kweli will perform at Durham's Motorco Music Hall on February 16th and 17th.

  Note: This conversation is a rebroadcast from February 16, 2017.

Brooklyn-based hip-hop artist Talib Kweli entered the music scene in the late 1990s as one half of the duo Black Star. The group stressed the importance of lyricism and wrestled with systems of inequality through rap. Since then, Kweli has maintained a reputation as a “conscious rapper.” He’s collaborated with other hip-hop artists like Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar and Durham-based producer 9th Wonder.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Kweli about his career in hip-hop and the importance of the music during President Trump’s administration. Kweli performs at 9 p.m. At Motorco Music Hall in Durham Thursday, Feb. 16 and Friday, Feb. 17. He also speaks at 3 p.m. at Beyu Caffe in Durham Friday, Feb. 17.

Hip-Hop Music
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
