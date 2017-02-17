The Collection Evolves With ‘Listen To The River'

The Collection started out as a Greensboro-based group with 15 members rotating in as a part of the group’s line up. The collective has now become more of a band with seven concrete members. But the group still sticks to its indie folk roots in it’s upcoming album “Listen to the River.”

Host Frank Stasio talks with members of the band about the group’s evolution. The band also performs live in the studio. The Collection is David Wimbish on vocals, keys and acoustic guitar; Tim Joel Austin on drums; Hope Baker on vocals, clarinet, keyboard and saxophone; Joshua Dorsett on electric guitar; Hayden Cooke on bass guitar; Graham Dickey on trombone and trumpet; and Joshua Ling on harmonium. The Collection performs at 8 p.m. tonight at The Garage in Winston-Salem. ​

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HaBvqVf6x74