The State of Things

‘Dancing In Damascus’ Showcases Artistic Resistance In Syria

An image of the book cover for 'Dancing in Damascus'
Routledge
/

In March 2011, many Syrians stood up in the midst of the Arab Spring to protest President Bashar al-Assad and demand the country’s leader step down. Since then, a tumultuous civil war has ensued between the government, its citizens and rebel extremists.

The ongoing violence has killed thousands of Syrians and displaced millions from their homes. As the country endures a civil war, artists continue to demonstrate the realities of life for Syrians. In her new book, “Dancing in Damascus: Creativity, Resilience, and the Syrian Revolution“(Routledge/2017) Miriam Cooke demonstrates how art and activism have come together during decades of turmoil in Syria.
 

Host Frank Stasio talks with Cooke about the different forms of creative resilience in Syria throughout decades of the Assad regime. Cooke is a professor of Arabic and Arab Cultures at Duke University.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsSyriaMiriam CookeCommunity Activism
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
See stories by Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
