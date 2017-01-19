Bringing The World Home To You

Tift Merritt Returns With ‘Stitch Of The World’

Alexandra Valenti
Tift Merritt's new album is called 'Stitch of the World'

In 2015, folk singer and songwriter Tift Merritt was busy as a touring musician. At the time she had spent years on the road, was approaching 40 years old and was getting a divorce so she decided to take a year off from touring. During that time she processed her role as a writer and individual. Out of that reflection came her latest album, “Stitch of the World.”

Host Frank Stasio talks with Merritt about growing up in North Carolina and how her sense of home has evolved over the years. Merritt performs live in the studio on vocals and guitar and is joined by Eric Heywood on steel pedal guitar. Merritt performs Friday, January 20 and Saturday, January 21 at Playmakers Theater in Chapel Hill.

