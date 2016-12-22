Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

'Behind The Glass' With Managing Editor Laura Lee

The State of Things host Frank Stasio, NPR Political Correspondent Don Gonyea, and The State of Things managing editor Laura Lee
Anita Rao
/

As 2016 comes to a close, The State of Things staff go “behind the glass” and join host Frank Stasio to discuss their favorite shows of the year.

One of managing editor Laura Lee’s favorite segments was a conversation with Bill Leuchtenberg, professor emeritus at UNC-Chapel Hill, about his book on the U.S. presidency. She also highlights a conversation with UNC System President Margaret Spellings recorded on her first day in office.

Laura also picked two segments about running, including conversations with ultrarunner Charlie Engle and Kathrine Switzer, the first woman to officially run the Boston Marathon. Laura and Frank also reflect on one of the “Monday Meet” interviews with  radio DJ Jo Maeder.

And they take a look back at politics throughout 2016 with political junkie Ken Rudin and NPR political reporter Don Gonyea, as well as movie experts Laura Boyes and Marsha Gordon.

Laura's Picks: 

Plus the music of Laura Lee: 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uuVSj83oKYk

The State of Things
