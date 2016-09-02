The Bucket Brothers Tune Their Talents

Logan Valleroy and Casey Valleroy might be teenagers, but their musical prowess makes them seem like professional musicians. The brothers have been playing music since they were young.

Today, the pair play a myriad of instruments like the violin, keyboard, drums, saxophone and guitar, but started out as kids banging on pots and pans around the house. The Bucket Brothers new album is called "Our State."

Host Frank Stasio talks with Logan and Casey Valleroy about developing their talents and playing everything from old-time folk music to gypsy jazz.

The Bucket Brothers perform at 7 p.m. on Sunday, September 18 at Sharp 9 Gallery in Durham. ​