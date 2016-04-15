Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

'The Great Animal Orchestra Symphony' Comes To Raleigh

An image of poster for 'The Great Animal Orchestra Symphony'
Richard Blackford
/

The noises of the natural world are filled with sounds of joy, sorrow and survival. Step outside and you may hear the sound of a wren singing into the air or a beaver who is mourning the loss of an offspring.

These sounds and more are featured in The

 Great Animal Orchestra Symphony. The musical work combines the sounds of live orchestral music with animals in their natural environments.
 Host Frank Stasio talks with Richard Blackford, composer of The Great Animal Orchestra Symphony

, and Peter Askim, conductor of the Raleigh Civic Symphony, about the composition.

The Raleigh Civic Symphony performs 

The Great Animal Orchestra Symphony at 4:00 p.m. Sunday, April 17 at Stewart Theatre in Raleigh.  

Tags

The State of ThingsGreat Animal Orchestra SymphonyNC Science FestivalBernie KrauseRichard BlackfordRaleigh Civic Symphony
Stay Connected
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
See stories by Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio