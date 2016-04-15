'The Great Animal Orchestra Symphony' Comes To Raleigh
The noises of the natural world are filled with sounds of joy, sorrow and survival. Step outside and you may hear the sound of a wren singing into the air or a beaver who is mourning the loss of an offspring.
These sounds and more are featured in TheGreat Animal Orchestra Symphony. The musical work combines the sounds of live orchestral music with animals in their natural environments.
Host Frank Stasio talks with Richard Blackford, composer of The Great Animal Orchestra Symphony
, and Peter Askim, conductor of the Raleigh Civic Symphony, about the composition.