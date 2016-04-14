'By The Bedside Of The Patient'
The doctor-patient relationship should produce trust and reassurance, but Nortin Hadler, M.D., says this relationship has evolved to one where physicians have little incentive to spend quality time with patients.
His new book, By the Bedside of the Patient : Lessons for the Twenty-First Century Physician (UNC Press/2016), examines the evolution of clinical practices and the effect of clinical science in the doctor's office.
Host Frank Stasio talks with Dr. Hadler about moments in history that changed the doctor-patient relationship and ways to reform the medical education system. Dr. Hadler reads at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4 at Flyleaf Books in Chapel Hill.