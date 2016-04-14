Bringing The World Home To You

'By The Bedside Of The Patient'

The book cover of 'By the Bedside of the Patient: Lessons for the Twenty-First Century Physician.'
UNC Press
/

The doctor-patient relationship should produce trust and reassurance, but Nortin Hadler, M.D., says this relationship has evolved to one where physicians have little incentive to spend quality time with patients.

His new book, By the Bedside of the Patient : Lessons for the Twenty-First Century Physician (UNC Press/2016), examines the evolution of clinical practices and the effect of clinical science in the doctor's office. 

Host Frank Stasio talks with Dr. Hadler about moments in history that changed the doctor-patient relationship and ways to reform the medical education system. Dr. Hadler reads at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4 at Flyleaf Books in Chapel Hill.

The State of ThingsNortin HadlerDoctorsMedicare
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
