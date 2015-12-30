‘The State Of Things’ Producer Picks: A Look Back At 2015 With Laura Lee
With the New Year’s countdown just hours away, “The State of Things” producer take a look back at some of the show highlights in 2015. Assistant News Director Laura Lee talks about some of the work she produced this year including a conversation with Hodding Carter III about the intersection of media and national security; a chat with writer and professor Jedediah Purdy; a segment on the building of a massive Hindu temple chariot; an NPR investigation about nursing injuries; and a conversation about the complexity of food with critic and author Ruth Reichl. Host Frank Stasio talks with Laura Lee about her picks from 2015.