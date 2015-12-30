Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

‘The State Of Things’ Producer Picks: A Look Back At 2015 With Laura Lee

2015
http://christmasstockimages.com/
/

With the New Year’s countdown just hours away, “The State of Things” producer take a look back at some of the show highlights in 2015. Assistant News Director Laura Lee talks about some of the work she produced this year including a conversation with Hodding Carter III about the intersection of media and national security; a chat with writer and professor Jedediah Purdy; a segment on the building of a massive Hindu temple chariot; an NPR investigation about nursing injuries; and a conversation about the complexity of food with critic and author Ruth Reichl. Host Frank Stasio talks with Laura Lee about her picks from 2015.

The State of ThingsProducer FavoritesJedediah PurdyHodding Carter IIIRuth ReichlHindu temple chariot
Laura Lee
Laura Lee was the managing editor of The State of Things until mid February 2017. Born and raised in Monroe, North Carolina, Laura returned to the Old North state in 2013 after several years in Washington, DC. She received her B.A. in political science and international studies from UNC-Chapel Hill in 2002 and her J.D. from UNC-Chapel Hill School of Law in 2007.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
