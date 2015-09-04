Access To Info: Doctors Receive Payments From Pharmaceutical Companies
Physicians earn their livings from patient care, but for many, fees are not their only source of income.
New data released under the Affordable Care Act shows how much individual doctors receive from pharmaceutical and medical device companies. Several physicians in the Triangle receive thousands of dollars.
Host Frank Stasio talks with Triangle Business Journal reporter Jason deBruyn about the fees and access to the data.
To look at the data and search for physicians, click here.