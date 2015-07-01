Two Suicides In Jackson County Jail
Two suicides of inmates in the Jackson County jail during a four-month period prompted investigations by the State Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Health and Human Services.
Both men died of hanging and the investigations found that both deaths occurred when jailers failed to conduct visual checks required by state rules.
Host Frank Stasio talks with Asheville Citizen-Times investigative reporter Tonya Maxwell about the cases.
Maxwell's article can be read here.