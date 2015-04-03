Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

What Is Old Is New Again: Radio Drama

Bradley McDevitt
Students at Carolina Friends School in Durham wrote and produced a radio drama called "The Old House."

Americans over the age of two watches an average of 34 hours of television week. But before TV, Americans turned to the radio for news and entertainment. People would gather round and listen to exciting tales like War of the Worlds or The Origin of Superman. And now radio drama is making a coming back with new shows and podcasts. Students from Carolina Friends School are creating a new radio drama, The Old House  

Preview their first episode:

Host Frank Stasio talks with theater teacher Bradley McDevitt and students Gwyneth Graham, Austin Sorscher, and Adina Ornstein-Luks.

