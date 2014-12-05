Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Making Space

Duke Professor Jennifer Groh's new book "Making Space" takes a look at our brain's ability to handle spatial relationships.
Pierre-Auguste Renoir's "Luncheon of the Boating Party" is an example of eyes perceiving multiple things at once. If you trace the eyes you can see them looking in multiple places at once.
This self portrait of Chuck Close shows the pixelated pianting discussed during today's show.
Our brains devote incredible amounts computational power trying to figuring out the simplest details about spatial relationships. 

Simple tasks planning our routes from work to home require sleuthing and coordination across different sensory and motor domains.

Host Frank Stasio chats with author and Duke professor Jenifer Groh about her book Making Spaces (Harvard University Press/2014) which makes the case that spatial processing permeates all our cognitive abilities.  

