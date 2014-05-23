Contested: Sports In America
The world of sports is a multi-billion dollar industry. And sports have a special elevated place in American culture.
A new one-hour radio documentary looks at the less-examined aspect of sports: the experience of young athletes. Contested is produced in collaboration with the radio program, State of the Re:Union, and will air Monday at noon on WUNC.
Host Frank Stasio talks with co-creator and audio director John Biewen and co-creator and State of The Re:Union host Al Letson about the program.