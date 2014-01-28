Political News Update
A federal judge struck down a North Carolina law that required abortion providers to show pregnant women ultrasounds. Governor McCrory announced he does not support an appeal of the ruling but Republican legislators are calling on Attorney General Roy Cooper to push forward with an appeal. Plus, what will be the political implications for moving the presidential primary date? And new unemployment figures are released: how does North Carolina fare? Host Frank Stasio talks with News & Observer political reporter John Frank.