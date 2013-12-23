Meet Bill Adair

2007 was a historic year for American politics. It was the lead-up to the 2008 elections where the first black president ever would be elected. Bill Adair was the Washington Bureau Chief for the St. Petersburg Times, and he was frustrated. The amount of spin and outright lying coming out of the campaigns sent him reeling. But he had an idea: PolitFact. Host Frank Stasio talks to Bill Adair, professor of computational journalism at Duke University’s Sanford School of Public Policy, about his creation.