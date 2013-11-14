Bringing The World Home To You

Photographer Documents Workboats Of The Core Sound

1 of 7
Photograph from Larry Earley's new book Workboats of Core Sound, published by UNC Press.
Lawrence Earley Photography
2 of 7
Photograph from Larry Earley's new book Workboats of Core Sound, published by UNC Press.
Lawrence Earley Photography
3 of 7
Photograph from Larry Earley's new book Workboats of Core Sound, published by UNC Press.
Lawrence Earley Photography
4 of 7
Photograph from Larry Earley's new book Workboats of Core Sound, published by UNC Press.
Lawrence Earley Photography
5 of 7
Photograph from Larry Earley's new book Workboats of Core Sound, published by UNC Press.
Lawrence Earley Photography
6 of 7
Photograph from Larry Earley's new book Workboats of Core Sound, published by UNC Press.
Lawrence Earley Photography
7 of 7
Photograph from Larry Earley's new book Workboats of Core Sound, published by UNC Press.
Lawrence Earley Photography

For decades the primary industry of the Core Sound was the fishing industry which used workboats. Although the fishing business in the area has declined, workboats remain a source of social memory for residents there. 

Host Frank Stasio talks with Larry Earley, fine art photographer and author of the new book, “Workboats of The Core Sound: Stories and Photographs of a Changing World” (UNC Press, 2013). 

The State of ThingsCore SoundPhotographyArtNC Coast
Nicole Campbell
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
