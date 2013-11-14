Photographer Documents Workboats Of The Core Sound
1 of 7
Photograph from Larry Earley's new book Workboats of Core Sound, published by UNC Press.
Lawrence Earley Photography
2 of 7
Photograph from Larry Earley's new book Workboats of Core Sound, published by UNC Press.
Lawrence Earley Photography
3 of 7
Photograph from Larry Earley's new book Workboats of Core Sound, published by UNC Press.
Lawrence Earley Photography
4 of 7
Photograph from Larry Earley's new book Workboats of Core Sound, published by UNC Press.
Lawrence Earley Photography
5 of 7
Photograph from Larry Earley's new book Workboats of Core Sound, published by UNC Press.
Lawrence Earley Photography
6 of 7
Photograph from Larry Earley's new book Workboats of Core Sound, published by UNC Press.
Lawrence Earley Photography
7 of 7
Photograph from Larry Earley's new book Workboats of Core Sound, published by UNC Press.
Lawrence Earley Photography
For decades the primary industry of the Core Sound was the fishing industry which used workboats. Although the fishing business in the area has declined, workboats remain a source of social memory for residents there.
Host Frank Stasio talks with Larry Earley, fine art photographer and author of the new book, “Workboats of The Core Sound: Stories and Photographs of a Changing World” (UNC Press, 2013).